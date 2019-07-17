News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 17:16:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five who fit best: 2020 Arizona targets

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona's coaching staff has remained busy this summer looking for the prospects who will eventually fill out the 2020 class. Recruiting can be difficult in this day and age at a school like UA bec...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}