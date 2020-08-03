GOAZCATS - Five to watch: Who could be Arizona's first 2021 commit?

Arizona has yet to land a commitment for the 2021 recruiting class, but this is the time of year when things begin to heat up. Traditionally, this would be an important time for official visits to take place and for prospects to start moving toward making their decisions. The coronavirus pandemic has changed that with some recruits holding out hope that the NCAA's dead period that prohibits in-person visits will come to an end this month, but either way the process should start to move a bit faster heading into the rest of the summer.

Several recruits have already started to narrow their focus with some prospects making their lists known publicly while others have done so behind the scenes.

Here is a look at five Arizona targets who could be in play for