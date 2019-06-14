Five to watch: Arizona DT targets (2020)
A couple weeks ago we highlighted five offensive line prospects in the 2020 class to keep an eye on as Arizona continues to move through the recruiting cycle looking to build up its class. Since th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news