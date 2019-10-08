News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 23:35:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five things Miller said: Pac-12 Media Day

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Tuesday marked the 2019 edition of Pac-12 men's basketball media day in San Francisco and Arizona was the last team to take the floor to answer questions from the media. Sean Miller has already had...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}