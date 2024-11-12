Five takeaways: UA staff and players Tuesday press conference (Houston)

On Tuesday's press conference in the short week, coaches Duane Akina and Josh Oglesby along with center Josh Baker and defensive end Chase Kennedy spoke to the media and here are the five takeaways.

It's another opportunity this go around with Arizona looking for a bounce back win and a way to break it's five-game losing skid.

That was shown when the Cats played then-No. 10 Utah and walked away with the 13-point upset.

Bye weeks, in limited showings albeit, have shown to be fruitful for head coach Brent Brennan at Arizona with an opportunity to get down to the basics and put together a detailed gameplan.

Arizona hasn't played a football game in 10 days but the most recent performance is still leaving a sour taste in the mouths of not only fans, but players and coaches as well.

There were 56 points put on the Wildcats to their 12 points as UCF poured it on during the Space game.

The most notable difference between the teams was how much more physical the Knights were in the trenches and Akina was asked about what was most apparent to him.

"Gotta play more four down," Akina said. "I need to do a better job of preparing this football team, everything that's on that tape falls on my lap."

In his 44 years of coaching he mentioned that he had never been apart of a game like that.

"We had a week to assess," he said. "Not happy with it, so we get another chance to line up again this week."

UCF missed a field goal on it's opening drive but proceeded to score touchdowns on each of the next seven drives in truly dominating offense that kept adding fuel to the fire and made things increasingly difficult to get anything going for the Cats.