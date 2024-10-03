Five Takeaways: UA HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference (Texas Tech)

There remains just two days before Arizona takes on Texas Tech at home what is before a hopeful sellout crowd of Wildcats fans.
Ahead of Saturday night, UA's coaching staff is coming off a massive performance in a 23-10 upset win over then-No. 10 Utah in which the Wildcats played their cleanest and most disciplined game after struggling in each of those areas through the first quarter of the season.
There had also been a crucial staff change that saw Arizona pivot offensive coordinators from Dino Babers to now Matt Adkins who oversaw the tight ends and coordinated the passing game prior.
The credit for an impressive series of changes has to be given to new head coach Brent Brennan as he silenced many doubts and made bold decisions when on his toes.
Brennan spoke to the media in the program's final press conference before taking on the Red Raiders and here are the five takeaways from the availability.
Arizona feels trained for Big 12 physicality
Only the second game into conference play, Arizona has had a great advantage to match against what are two of the upper echelon teams in the Big 12 with Utah and Kansas State.
Both being away in raucous environments as well treated the Wildcats to an opportunity to witness the tone and standard these teams play with as part of a new league and early in the season.
Brennan mentioned the quarterback run game and physicality that KSU and the Utes play with as standouts going into Red Raiders week.
"Obviously (Texas Tech) are outstanding on offense," he said while citing his takeaways. "Different than the teams that want to huddle every snap, these guys are going to be on the ball every snap."
While the offense is the strength of the squad, TTU's defense is allowing 463 a game providing a nice matchup for a high-powered Cats offense.