Five Takeaways: UA HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference (Texas Tech)

There remains just two days before Arizona takes on Texas Tech at home what is before a hopeful sellout crowd of Wildcats fans.

Ahead of Saturday night, UA's coaching staff is coming off a massive performance in a 23-10 upset win over then-No. 10 Utah in which the Wildcats played their cleanest and most disciplined game after struggling in each of those areas through the first quarter of the season.

There had also been a crucial staff change that saw Arizona pivot offensive coordinators from Dino Babers to now Matt Adkins who oversaw the tight ends and coordinated the passing game prior.

The credit for an impressive series of changes has to be given to new head coach Brent Brennan as he silenced many doubts and made bold decisions when on his toes.

Brennan spoke to the media in the program's final press conference before taking on the Red Raiders and here are the five takeaways from the availability.