Following Jedd Fisch on Monday, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and captain sixth-year senior defensive lineman Jalen Harris all spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's season opener at San Diego State.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:
The excitement of finally seeing QB Jayden de Laura in a real game and the depth behind him
With it officially being game week for Arizona, that means we are right around the corner from being able to see Jayden de Laura suit up as a Wildcat. Carroll has full confidence he is ready to go ahead of Saturday's season-opener.
"He has been a great competitor," Carroll said. "He got voted captain for a reason. We're really excited to see him do his thing."
"I would say full confidence we're ready to move forward with him at the helm," Carroll added. "We are even more confident in the guys behind him."
Redshirt junior Jordan McCloud was listed No. 2 behind de Laura on the depth chart released Monday. After seeing some starting experience last year before suffering season-ending ankle and knee injuries, he should be ready to roll behind de Laura alongside freshman Noah Fifita.
