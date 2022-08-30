With it officially being game week for Arizona, that means we are right around the corner from being able to see Jayden de Laura suit up as a Wildcat. Carroll has full confidence he is ready to go ahead of Saturday's season-opener.

"He has been a great competitor," Carroll said. "He got voted captain for a reason. We're really excited to see him do his thing."

"I would say full confidence we're ready to move forward with him at the helm," Carroll added. "We are even more confident in the guys behind him."

Redshirt junior Jordan McCloud was listed No. 2 behind de Laura on the depth chart released Monday. After seeing some starting experience last year before suffering season-ending ankle and knee injuries, he should be ready to roll behind de Laura alongside freshman Noah Fifita.