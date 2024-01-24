Arizona men’s basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd, along with forward KJ Lewis had a chance to speak with the media Wednesday afternoon, where they talked about the upcoming games against Oregon State and Oregon on the road.

The Wildcats have struggled away from home in conference play this season with both of their losses coming on the road against Stanford and Washington State.

Both games saw Arizona's defense struggle to find its foot with the Cardinal shooting 58% from the field and the Cougars shooting 46% in their own right.

Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Lewis' press conference: