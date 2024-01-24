Arizona men’s basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd, along with forward KJ Lewis had a chance to speak with the media Wednesday afternoon, where they talked about the upcoming games against Oregon State and Oregon on the road.
The Wildcats have struggled away from home in conference play this season with both of their losses coming on the road against Stanford and Washington State.
Both games saw Arizona's defense struggle to find its foot with the Cardinal shooting 58% from the field and the Cougars shooting 46% in their own right.
Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Lewis' press conference:
Lloyd on Oregon State
Although sitting at (9-9, 1-6 Pac-12) and in last place in the Pac-12 standings, the Beavers are tied for the 4th most home wins in the conference with a 9-2 home record. And with the road struggles of Arizona, this should give the Wildcats should a challenge Thursday night in Corvallis.
“Oregon State has played well at home,” Lloyd said. “They beat USC there right after Christmas when SC had all their guys. We know going in there it’s going to be a challenge.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.