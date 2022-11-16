Tommy Lloyd and Cedric Henderson Jr. had a chance to talk to the media on Wednesday to preview the lone game of the week and discuss where things stand ahead of the upcoming trip to Hawaii.

Arizona (2-0) will ride its early winning streak into the second week of the season as the Wildcats prepare for their third home game against Utah Tech (1-2) this Thursday before leaving for the Maui Invitational tournament next Monday.

A top-50 player in the class of 2023, 6-foot-4 guard KJ Lewis officially signed his letter of intent with the Wildcats last Thursday. The Duncanville, Texas senior is poised to bring athleticism and intensity to the floor for Arizona next season. Lloyd has never been quick to make comparisons, but he was quick to say Marcus Smart when asked about the future Arizona guard on Wednesday.

"He’s somebody that from the first moments we got involved with him, I was really impressed,” Lloyd said. “Not only is he a really talented player, he's a player that's really trended up the last six months. He’s an amazing person, incredibly high character. … We’re excited to get him.”

Lewis is originally from Tucson but moved to El Paso where he shined at Chapin High School before eventually landing at national powerhouse program, Duncanville High School, for his senior season.