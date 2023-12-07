Five takeaways: Tommy Lloyd and Caleb Love press conference
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and senior guard Caleb Love were available to speak to the media Thursday afternoon about the upcoming game on Saturday against No. 23 Wisconsin.
Here are five takeaways from Lloyd and Love’s press conference:
Lloyd on Wisconsin, handling being No. 1
The Wildcats (7-0) will take on their third ranked opponent this season this Saturday against the Badgers. Marking the first time Arizona will play a team as the No. 1 team in the country in the Lloyd era, the third-year head coach said his players team’s top ranking will not impact how the UA will prepare for Wisconsin, noting that UW is the toughest challenge it has faced yet.
“There’s nothing different in our approach, I think that we’re getting prepared to play the best team we’ve played so far this season,” Lloyd said. … We know we got our hands full with a really good Wisconsin team on Saturday, that’s 100 percent our focus.”
Love on playing Wisconsin again
Losing by 23 points to Wisconsin in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament as a freshman at North Carolina, the senior guard Love has not forgot about the routing his team suffered and wants to get redemption against the Badgers. He also noted that he understood the importance of the matchup for the UA between it and UW given the 2014/2015 Elite Eight games.
“They’re a great team, I respect them, but they do leave a bad taste in my mouth because they beat us by 20 in the NCAA tournament,” Love said. “So obviously this game is important not only for me but for Arizona basketball.”
