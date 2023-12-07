Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and senior guard Caleb Love were available to speak to the media Thursday afternoon about the upcoming game on Saturday against No. 23 Wisconsin.

The Wildcats (7-0) will take on their third ranked opponent this season this Saturday against the Badgers. Marking the first time Arizona will play a team as the No. 1 team in the country in the Lloyd era, the third-year head coach said his players team’s top ranking will not impact how the UA will prepare for Wisconsin, noting that UW is the toughest challenge it has faced yet.

“There’s nothing different in our approach, I think that we’re getting prepared to play the best team we’ve played so far this season,” Lloyd said. … We know we got our hands full with a really good Wisconsin team on Saturday, that’s 100 percent our focus.”