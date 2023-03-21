Making a game-changing strip sack against Arizona as with Cal last season, senior Orin Patu is now on the Wildcats' side of the ball. Coach Kaufusi knew of Patu when the outside linebacker was in high school in Seattle and has kept him under his radar throughout his time from coaching at UCLA to Arizona.

Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen noted that Patu with fill the KAT outside linebacker position, which was previously served by Hunter Echols, who recently declared for the NFL Draft.

"(It's) his character," Kaufusi said. "He is somebody that can fit into our scheme and our system."