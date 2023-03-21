Five takeaways: Post-practice interviews with Jason Kaufusi and players
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
The second week of the spring football practice was underway on Tuesday, where as expected — more personnel changes and playmaking from rotation players. Offensive lineman Raymond Pulito was in attendance as well, watching what he will soon join as he gets ready for fall camp in August.
Edge rushing coach Jason Kaufusi and edge rushers Sterling Lane II,Russell Davis II , and transfer Orin Patu all had a chance to meet with the media following Tuesday's practice.
Orin Patu looking to make an impact in a new jersey
Making a game-changing strip sack against Arizona as with Cal last season, senior Orin Patu is now on the Wildcats' side of the ball. Coach Kaufusi knew of Patu when the outside linebacker was in high school in Seattle and has kept him under his radar throughout his time from coaching at UCLA to Arizona.
Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen noted that Patu with fill the KAT outside linebacker position, which was previously served by Hunter Echols, who recently declared for the NFL Draft.
"(It's) his character," Kaufusi said. "He is somebody that can fit into our scheme and our system."
