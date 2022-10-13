Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) so far this season, allowing more players to jump in the mix and make an impact. This Saturday will be no different, having players make their first starts against a dynamic Washington team that is coming off an upset loss against ASU.

However, these new starters have had experience playing this season but just in a lesser role for the team. Should those players step up, the Wildcats will be able have a better opportunity put up a fight on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Jedd Fisch had a chance to talk to the media about his team and its upcoming opponent Washington on Thursday during his final press conference before Saturday's game.