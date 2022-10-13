Five Takeaways: New faces will need to step up for Arizona at Washington
Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) so far this season, allowing more players to jump in the mix and make an impact. This Saturday will be no different, having players make their first starts against a dynamic Washington team that is coming off an upset loss against ASU.
However, these new starters have had experience playing this season but just in a lesser role for the team. Should those players step up, the Wildcats will be able have a better opportunity put up a fight on both sides of the ball.
Head coach Jedd Fisch had a chance to talk to the media about his team and its upcoming opponent Washington on Thursday during his final press conference before Saturday's game.
Fisch excited about starting DJ Warnell Jr. at the Star position
Fisch announced Thursday that the Wildcats will start transfer junior defensive back DJ Warnell at the Star position instead of Gunner Maldonado, who started the first six games of the season. Warnell recorded three tackles in relief of Maldonado last week against Oregon, earning himself a bigger opportunity than his previous role primarily being used on the special teams unit.
Thursday, Fisch praised Warnell's progression since the UCLA transfer first arrived in Tucson as he gets ready to make his first defensive start for the Wildcats this Saturday at Washington.
"He’s really embraced his opportunity of coming here,” Fisch said. “Transferring here, he comes with a fantastic attitude. ... He really started working his way up through special teams. If you look at where his initial impact came, it was production on special teams, making tackles on kickoff and punt coverage. … He should give us a nice big body in there and a good cover guy.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news