Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media in his weekly Thursday press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Colorado in Boulder.

"We know the challenge ahead of us," Fisch said. "We've got to play our best game and we've got to do a great job defensively handling their offense and handling Shedeur, certainly one of the best quarterbacks in our conference and nationally. On the offensive side, we've got to protect the football."

Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say.