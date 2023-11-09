Five takeaways: Jedd Fisch weekly Thursday press conference
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media in his weekly Thursday press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Colorado in Boulder.
"We know the challenge ahead of us," Fisch said. "We've got to play our best game and we've got to do a great job defensively handling their offense and handling Shedeur, certainly one of the best quarterbacks in our conference and nationally. On the offensive side, we've got to protect the football."
Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say.
Tyler Loop named a Semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award
The Lou Groza award is presented each year to the top college kicker in the country. After connecting on 18-of-21 field goal attempts last season, Loop is 13-of-15 so far this year including a career-high 51-yard field goal against Oregon State and at Washington State.
Loop is also 35-for-35 so far in his career from 39 yards or shorter.
"When it comes to field goals, there is really no range that isn't within his range," Fisch said. "He has got an extremely big leg, can make all the kicks, has done a fantastic job for us and does everything right on and off the field."
Fisch also credited Loop for his big leg on kickoffs this season.
