Five Takeaways: Jedd Fisch weekly Thursday press conference
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media Thursday afternoon ahead of what is arguably the biggest game of his tenure in Tucson to this point.
As heavy underdogs, the Wildcats will look to shock the whole country when they host No. 7 Washington Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
"Excited about the opportunity we have to play (Washington)," Fisch said. "I think it's a very good football team that we have coming to town. We have a very good football team and it's a 4-0 squad versus a 3-1 squad and this is the type of game that everybody looks forward to in college football."
Here is what Fisch had to say ahead of Saturday's game between UA and the Huskies.
Injury updates
Fisch said that Jayden de Laura and Michael Wiley will work out on Saturday to "see how they look."
Fisch compared it to the way the Bengals approached last Monday's game with Joe Burrow.
"The most important thing you can do as a football player is protect yourself so if you're unable to protect yourself, then I would expect them not to play," Fisch said.
If it is Noah Fifita undercenter for Arizona on Saturday, Fisch continues to have full belief in the redshirt freshman, calling him the "ultimate professional."
"Every single day he shows up to work ready to be the next quarterback," Fisch said. "He knows he is one play away. He has been told he is one play away for as long as he has been here. His preparation has never changed, his film study has never changed, his note-taking has never changed and now the only difference it's now time to go if that opportunity presents itself."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news