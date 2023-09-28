Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media Thursday afternoon ahead of what is arguably the biggest game of his tenure in Tucson to this point.

As heavy underdogs, the Wildcats will look to shock the whole country when they host No. 7 Washington Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

"Excited about the opportunity we have to play (Washington)," Fisch said. "I think it's a very good football team that we have coming to town. We have a very good football team and it's a 4-0 squad versus a 3-1 squad and this is the type of game that everybody looks forward to in college football."

Here is what Fisch had to say ahead of Saturday's game between UA and the Huskies.