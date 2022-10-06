Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Wildcats' game Saturday against No. 12-ranked Oregon.
Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say:
The balance of run vs. pass against a good Oregon run defense
Heading into this week, the Ducks rank No. 2 in the Pac-12 in run defense allowing 94.6 yards per game on the ground.
"We really believe in our system of offense which is we're going to try to attack teams as often and in as many different ways as possible," Fisch said. "We're not gonna get wrapped up in numbers of what do we need to call and when do we need to call it. We need to just find a way to be able to be balanced enough to get the ball in our playmakers' hands."
Fisch quoted a saying from Mississippi State coach Mike Leach about balance.
"He said balance isn't run-pass," Fisch said. "It's how many touches your best players get. I think that statement is true. These guys are a really good rush defense. A lot of times statistics are skewed based on how many times are they defending the pass, how many times are they defending the run. Same with us, so we just have to move the ball any way we possibly can because we know it's going to be a great challenge."
Limiting turnovers is imperative
