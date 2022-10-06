Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Wildcats' game Saturday against No. 12-ranked Oregon. Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say:

The balance of run vs. pass against a good Oregon run defense

Heading into this week, the Ducks rank No. 2 in the Pac-12 in run defense allowing 94.6 yards per game on the ground. "We really believe in our system of offense which is we're going to try to attack teams as often and in as many different ways as possible," Fisch said. "We're not gonna get wrapped up in numbers of what do we need to call and when do we need to call it. We need to just find a way to be able to be balanced enough to get the ball in our playmakers' hands."