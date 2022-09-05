With a dominant display put forward on Saturday, the culture shift around the Arizona football program is now being felt. Not only showing up in game situations but in all aspects of the program as well.

"I think what showed up to me the most on Saturday — really from the film and the TV copy and being on the sideline — was that our players bought into our culture for the game on Saturday," Fisch said. "We talk all the time about trusting the process. We talk about playing with passion, loving your teammates, embracing the grind and play the next play. And I kept hearing our guys say 'next play, next play.' Kept seeing our guys pick each other up."

With over 50 newcomers in addition to many returning players still being a part of the team, the Wildcats have been able to incorporate everyone and create an environment worthy of success in a short amount of time.