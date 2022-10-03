Following a dominating 43-20 victory over Colorado, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the win and give a look-ahead to the game against No. 12 Oregon.

Being together only five games, quarterback Jayden de Laura and Fisch are already showing why they can be one of the better QB-coach duos in recent Wildcat history.

After throwing a career-high six touchdowns and helping the offense to 673 yards, de Laura's grasp on the offensive scheme appears to be growing.

"I think every week, we continue to build trust," Fisch said. "He was 20 for 29 against North Dakota State, had no turnovers and a very good game. Against Cal he threw for 401 yards and continued to move the ball. This week, they did it again. I think every day we build more and more trust and that's what it comes down to. This is year one, game five for us. And he's a sophomore coming out of a run and shoot system. So the more time he spends in our system, the better he's going to be and he has all the gifts physically. So it's now a matter of just continuing to improve in the system."

Currently ranked fifth nationally for passing yards and tied for tenth in passing touchdowns, de Laura's skill-set has turned the Wildcats offense into a legitimate threat.