Five Takeaways: Jedd Fisch recaps Colorado win, talks depth moves
Following a dominating 43-20 victory over Colorado, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the win and give a look-ahead to the game against No. 12 Oregon.
Fisch and de Laura's evolving relationship
Being together only five games, quarterback Jayden de Laura and Fisch are already showing why they can be one of the better QB-coach duos in recent Wildcat history.
After throwing a career-high six touchdowns and helping the offense to 673 yards, de Laura's grasp on the offensive scheme appears to be growing.
"I think every week, we continue to build trust," Fisch said. "He was 20 for 29 against North Dakota State, had no turnovers and a very good game. Against Cal he threw for 401 yards and continued to move the ball. This week, they did it again. I think every day we build more and more trust and that's what it comes down to. This is year one, game five for us. And he's a sophomore coming out of a run and shoot system. So the more time he spends in our system, the better he's going to be and he has all the gifts physically. So it's now a matter of just continuing to improve in the system."
Currently ranked fifth nationally for passing yards and tied for tenth in passing touchdowns, de Laura's skill-set has turned the Wildcats offense into a legitimate threat.
Keyan Burnett's new role
With tight end Alex Lines opting to leave the program, four-star true freshman Keyan Burnett will now see an unexpected expanded role in what was supposed to be a learning year for the freshman.
Initially, the third tight end on the depth chart, Burnett will now split time with Tanner McLachlan while giving him the opportunity to accelerate his emergence.
"Keyan is going to have to step up," Fisch said. "It's the next man up mentality and he's gonna have to play more than he was probably expecting to play a couple of weeks ago. He's extremely athletic. He is 238 pounds, he's strong, he can run, he can catch, but it's college football now and you're now blocking defensive ends that are big and strong and some older than you and he's going to have to not just be a pass catcher. I expect to be able to run behind him and have him cut off the backside ends if we're running away from him. And really, in general, I think he is just going to grow up fast."
After not really using tight ends last season, tight end formations have become more of a normal occurrence for the Wildcats offense so Burnett's presence on the field will be crucial.
Being young, Burnett has the advantage of getting time to grow before being expected to be a centerpiece for the offense in the future.
