Five Takeaways: Jedd Fisch Press Conference (NDSU week)
For the first time since 2006, Arizona faced off against an SEC school but failed to take home the victory in its home opener falling to Mississippi State in front of a packed Arizona Stadium. Here are five takeaways from head coach Jedd Fisch's Monday press conference following the team's 39-17 loss.
Jacob Cowing's week two struggles are of no concern
After a monster game against SDSU that saw wide receiver Jacob Cowing catch eight passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns, the junior took a step back against the Bulldogs coverage only mustering 38 yards off of seven catches and having a couple drops.
However, dropped balls becoming a regular occurrence for Cowing is the last thing that Fisch and company are worried about.
"I think that a couple of the drops were unfortunate," Fisch said. "I don't necessarily know why, you know, he doesn't drop the ball. I don't worry about Jacob dropping the ball so we just have to move past it and chalk it up as an anomaly."
Despite nabbing his fourth touchdown catch of the season, Cowing will use his drops as fuel to have another dominant performance in week three.
