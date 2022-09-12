After a monster game against SDSU that saw wide receiver Jacob Cowing catch eight passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns, the junior took a step back against the Bulldogs coverage only mustering 38 yards off of seven catches and having a couple drops.

However, dropped balls becoming a regular occurrence for Cowing is the last thing that Fisch and company are worried about.

"I think that a couple of the drops were unfortunate," Fisch said. "I don't necessarily know why, you know, he doesn't drop the ball. I don't worry about Jacob dropping the ball so we just have to move past it and chalk it up as an anomaly."

Despite nabbing his fourth touchdown catch of the season, Cowing will use his drops as fuel to have another dominant performance in week three.