"Two desperate teams" going at it

Colorado has been one of the worst college football teams in FBS so far this season, losing four games by a combined 126 points. Despite that, Fisch doesn't believe they are the only desperate team heading into Saturday night's contest.

"I think we're desperate," Fisch said. "We'll see what two desperate teams look like. I think that it's a situation where you're playing against a team that has lost to four teams that are 14-1 and they're probably hopeful to be able to find a way to get wins. There's eight games left in the season for both teams and they key is to be able to have the same mentality every game you play and never allow the team you play, the record of a team you're playing to ever affect the outcome of a game."

Despite being huge favorites, it is clear Arizona is heading into Saturday with the same mindset they would any other game no matter the opponent.