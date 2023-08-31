The release of the initial depth chart

Fisch released the initial depth chart for the season on Thursday, but he emphasized that it is solely for Saturday's game only.

"Depending on how people play will determine if the depth chart moves in certain positions," Fisch said. "That's really just a starting point."

Last season, we saw Jacob Manu and Wendell Moe start the year on the scout team before earning starting roles to close the season so a lot can still change throughout the season.