Fisch on playing Will Plummer's brother

"I haven't really talked about it," Fisch said. "I addressed it on Sunday, obviously let it be known that we recognize the fact that their quarterback is Will's [Plummer] brother. Other than that, I think they're both very mature kids from what I understand. I don't envision that being an issue whatsoever. I think that's just one of those deals that it happens."

Fisch joked around that Will is playing with the scout team this week as his brother.

"At times, he and Cole Tannenbaum are rotating who is playing the role of Jack Plummer," Fisch said.