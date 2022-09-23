Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Jedd Fisch spoke to the media Thursday afternoon in the final press conference of the week before Arizona heads to Berkeley to take on Cal in the Pac-12 opener.
The last time the two teams played, the Wildcats snapped a 20-game losing streak after a gritty 10-3 victory over the Golden Bears. Arizona is riding a six-game winning streak over Cal dating back to the 2009 season in a 24-16 win over UA.
Fisch on playing Will Plummer's brother
"I haven't really talked about it," Fisch said. "I addressed it on Sunday, obviously let it be known that we recognize the fact that their quarterback is Will's [Plummer] brother. Other than that, I think they're both very mature kids from what I understand. I don't envision that being an issue whatsoever. I think that's just one of those deals that it happens."
Fisch joked around that Will is playing with the scout team this week as his brother.
"At times, he and Cole Tannenbaum are rotating who is playing the role of Jack Plummer," Fisch said.
