With their bye week coming right before its biggest matchup of the season, the Wildcats mentality for the week off was regroup and recharge.

Being given Friday and Saturday off before returning to practice on Sunday, Fisch emphasized rest and recovery before a tough week of preparation.

"We gave them Friday and Saturday off completely from let's call it, if you weren't on the treatment list meaning you didn't have an injury or trying to come back from an injury, you were not required to be here at all," Fisch said. "We asked them to enjoy their time. Rest, don't use it as all of a sudden you come back more tired. Use it as an opportunity to recharge, watch film on your own, use it as an advantage, use it as an opportunity to get a step ahead. And then also, you've got the opportunity there to get your body right. We send them home with whatever they need from the training room to get their body right and use that time. The rest of the year at the end of the year is your time to stay out late and do all that other stuff but get ahead of school, do well in school which they are doing a great job at so you don't have any distractions the week of USC."

With guys using the time to get healthy, the Wildcats should expect to have a healthier team entering the tough portion of the schedule.

Getting extra preparation should give the Wildcats more confidence when it takes the field against the top 10 Trojans team.