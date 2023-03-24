Five takeaways: Interviews with Scottie Graham and Michael Wiley
Arizona had its fifth practice on Thursday, highlighted by two interceptions by Isaiah Taylor, a 35-yard touchdown catch by AJ Jones over Tacario Davis and a Tetairoa McMillan one-handed touchdown catch over Charles Yates Jr. Running back D.J Williams was inactive and starting tight end Tanner McLachlan was limited in the practice.
Running backs coach Scottie Graham and running back Michael Wiley had the chance to speak to the media following the practice.
Michael Wiley again taking on the role of the leader in the running back room
Wiley will again be the leader of the running back group this season after leading it last season as the starting tailback. With new talent coming in and new plays rotating into the system, the fourth-year running back will need to adjust to this responsibility of manning the charge.
"That responsibility for me is setting and leading by example," Wiley said. "I'm not one of those 'rah rah' guys, but one thing I can do is come to work every day. ...I think the running back group does a good job of following my lead."
While Wiley has been the voice and leader of the team, it has also been the younger players motivating Wiley to do more.
"Just being around (Jonah Coleman) and (Rayshon Luke), they push me," Wiley said. "They make me better."
Graham has also took notice of Wiley's rise as a leader.
"Mike has done a great job of coaching," Graham said. "Just seeing him mature into being a leader and really developing the room, to pull guys aside when they're acting funky and then picking them up."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news