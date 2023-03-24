Wiley will again be the leader of the running back group this season after leading it last season as the starting tailback. With new talent coming in and new plays rotating into the system, the fourth-year running back will need to adjust to this responsibility of manning the charge.

"That responsibility for me is setting and leading by example," Wiley said. "I'm not one of those 'rah rah' guys, but one thing I can do is come to work every day. ...I think the running back group does a good job of following my lead."

While Wiley has been the voice and leader of the team, it has also been the younger players motivating Wiley to do more.

"Just being around (Jonah Coleman) and (Rayshon Luke), they push me," Wiley said. "They make me better."

Graham has also took notice of Wiley's rise as a leader.

"Mike has done a great job of coaching," Graham said. "Just seeing him mature into being a leader and really developing the room, to pull guys aside when they're acting funky and then picking them up."



