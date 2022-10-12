Five takeaways from Tommy Lloyd at Arizona’s basketball media day
Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats will look to continue to get better during fall practice with a new faced team as they get ready for their first exhibition game vs Western Oregon.
Arizona aims for redemption after losing to fifth-seed Houston in last seasons second round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed.
Lloyd had a chance to speak about his team’s progress Tuesday during media day.
Many players got excellent experience playing overseas during the summer
A fair share of Lloyd’s European players such as Kerr Krissa and Pelle Larsson played for their respective national teams throughout the summer and gained a lot of knowledge, playing with NBA talented players like former Wildcats star Lauri Markkanan and Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic.
"I think they’re great experiences,” Lloyd said. “Anytime you challenge yourself in a different setting and you get on the court with elite players, a lot of positive things can come from that. I have a sense that they are more confident than they were last year at this time… but just because you came back with more experience doesn’t mean it’s gonna be easy.”
