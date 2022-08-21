Five takeaways from post-scrimmage press conference: Arizona training camp
As the Wildcats get closer to kicking off the regular season, the shaping up of the roster and the players roles with the team becomes much clearer as they start preparing for San Diego State. Here are five takeaways from the postgame press conferences following Saturday night’s mock game at Arizona Stadium.
de Laura will start at quarterback but depth chart behind him is still uncertain
2022 is already starting off better than last year for the Wildcats because they know who their starting quarterback will be heading into week one. Despite some speculation about who would win the starting job, head coach Jedd Fisch confirmed that sophomore transfer Jayden de Laura would be the starter.
The depth chart behind de Laura, however, is still murky. Arizona has options with junior Jordan McCloud returning from injury and the team gaining freshman Noah Fifita, the backup quarterback job is still up for grabs. However, Fifita has been getting more second team reps.
“Pretty well, I thought they played well,” Fisch said about the performance of the quarterbacks. “I thought Jayden played really well, actually. I got to watch the film, but I think standing back behind him, watching most of the decisions that he made, listening to him in the huddle, he did a really nice job. Now he’s got 13 days to be able to get himself in a position to own the offense even better. And I think the best part about these next 13 days is that he’s going to commit to that.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news