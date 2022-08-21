Five takeaways from post-scrimmage press conference: Arizona training camp

2022 is already starting off better than last year for the Wildcats because they know who their starting quarterback will be heading into week one. Despite some speculation about who would win the starting job, head coach Jedd Fisch confirmed that sophomore transfer Jayden de Laura would be the starter.

The depth chart behind de Laura, however, is still murky. Arizona has options with junior Jordan McCloud returning from injury and the team gaining freshman Noah Fifita, the backup quarterback job is still up for grabs. However, Fifita has been getting more second team reps.

“Pretty well, I thought they played well,” Fisch said about the performance of the quarterbacks. “I thought Jayden played really well, actually. I got to watch the film, but I think standing back behind him, watching most of the decisions that he made, listening to him in the huddle, he did a really nice job. Now he’s got 13 days to be able to get himself in a position to own the offense even better. And I think the best part about these next 13 days is that he’s going to commit to that.”