Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

After receiving the day off on Monday, Arizona returned to the practice field Tuesday morning. Quarterback Jayden de Laura continued to show his progressions under center as he becomes more comfortable with the Wildcats' offense, while receiver Dorian Singer shined with a number of contested catches. Arizona quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty along with de Laura spoke to the media following Tuesday's practice. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say in the post-practice interview session:

The recent success of JDL in camp

There is no denying it was a shaky start to camp for de Laura as he continued to get adjusted to the offense coming from a completely different system at Washington State. That began to change in recent practices with coaches sensing more confidence for the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. "I'm seeing him be more comfortable in the scheme and where the answers are," Dougherty said about de Laura. "Starting to master things, he is starting to get really good and comfortable. He is continuing to be really good under center as well as the different stuff that we're doing. Pretty much the whole offense is in at this point, but he is doing a great job with all his checks, knowing where to go with the ball, seeing the defense, being comfortable back there and making great decisions with the ball."