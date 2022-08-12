Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:

Defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi as well as veteran defensive ends Jalen Harris and Hunter Echols spoke to the media following Friday's practice.

It was an offensive feast early Friday morning as Arizona's offense stole the show for arguably the first time in training camp. Quarterback Jayden de Laura was the most consistent he has been as a passer, including hitting on a couple of long touchdown passes to Jacob Cowing. Freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan also continues to show improvements as a receiver, while running back Jonah Coleman led the way in the backfield for the Wildcats in the latest training camp practice.

If there was one word Kaufusi said quite often to the media Friday, it would be "experience."

Harris has been part of the Wildcats program since 2017 with Echols playing the last four years at USC. They both enter this season having a lot of experience playing college football.

"I'm always going to go back to the experience," Kaufusi said. "The experience that they bring, on and off the football field."

Echols has displayed the leadership that comes with that experience, both vocally and by example throughout camp.

"You got to pay attention when someone is doing the drill," Kaufusi said. "Make sure those guys that aren't back are paying attention to what the drill is. Let's not let a young freshman when it is his time to come up to the drill and he is doing the drill wrong. Just making sure our focus and attention, [Echols] knows it so he is just kind of making sure that the message is being echoed throughout the room."