Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp
After getting the day off on Saturday, Arizona was back out on the field Sunday morning for the fourth practice of training camp.
There was a little more action Sunday afternoon with 11-on-11 drills taking place, both in the red zone and across the entire field. Quarterbacks Jayden De Laura, Jordan McCloud and Noah Fifita each saw action under center in the 11-on-11s.
Last season, there was not much of an emphasis of getting the tight ends involved in the passing game. That figures to change this year, especially in the red zone.
Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao as well as freshman Keyan Burnett and sophomore Alex Lines spoke to the media following Sunday's practice providing some more insight into how the Wildcats plan to take greater advantage of the position.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:
More one-on-one plays being made offensively in the red zone
Last season, Arizona tight ends combined to catch 16 passes on the entire season. With the Wildcats looking to involve the tight ends in the passing game more this year also comes those tight ends needing to create separation and that has seemed to be a focal point in camp.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news