Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

After getting the day off on Saturday, Arizona was back out on the field Sunday morning for the fourth practice of training camp.

There was a little more action Sunday afternoon with 11-on-11 drills taking place, both in the red zone and across the entire field. Quarterbacks Jayden De Laura, Jordan McCloud and Noah Fifita each saw action under center in the 11-on-11s.

Last season, there was not much of an emphasis of getting the tight ends involved in the passing game. That figures to change this year, especially in the red zone.