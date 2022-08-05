Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp
After a couple days of mostly drills to open up fall camp, there was a little more action on Friday for Arizona as they worked in shoulder pads for the first time. There were some highlights in the 7-on-7s and 11-on-11's (mostly done in the red zone) that included a couple of touchdown passes from Jayden de Laura to Michael Wiley out of the backfield and some nice defensive coverage from Christian Roland-Wallace defending Tetairoa McMillan.
After Friday's practice that lasted a little over two hours, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and junior offensive lineman Jordan Morgan spoke to the media.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:
The offensive line is "light years" ahead of where it was last year
The Wildcats allowed 35 sacks last season, which led the Pac-12. With Arizona looking to have more stability on the offensive line this year, Carroll talked about the improvement he has seen on the line early on in camp.
"This is kind of our starting point," Carroll said. "We got a long way to go, a lot of improvements to make, a lot of communication with the backs and quarterbacks, make sure everyone is on the same page but it has been good."
