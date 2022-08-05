Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

After a couple days of mostly drills to open up fall camp, there was a little more action on Friday for Arizona as they worked in shoulder pads for the first time. There were some highlights in the 7-on-7s and 11-on-11's (mostly done in the red zone) that included a couple of touchdown passes from Jayden de Laura to Michael Wiley out of the backfield and some nice defensive coverage from Christian Roland-Wallace defending Tetairoa McMillan.

After Friday's practice that lasted a little over two hours, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and junior offensive lineman Jordan Morgan spoke to the media.

Here are five takeaways from what they had to say: