 GOAZCATS - Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-03 18:15:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

Arizona opened up its second training camp under head coach Jedd Fisch on Wednesday.
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona opened up fall camp Wednesday as the team prepares for the start of the 2022 season in exactly one month. The Wildcats were in helmets to open camp before moving to shoulder pads on Friday and full pads next Tuesday. Head coach Jedd Fisch and quarterback Jayden De Laura talked to the media after Wednesday's practice.

Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:

Arizona adds a second practice field

The Wildcats have added a second practice field that they are able to utilize this month, which Fisch feels will help his team as it prepares for the season. The all-grass field sits next to the sand volleyball courts.

"I think grass is the advantage," Fisch said. "Being on grass as much as you can possibly be on grass feels better on your legs and feels better on your body. It is a beautiful playing surface. It is pristine right now. It opens up practice."

Fisch also talked about how the grass fields paired with the indoor facility gives the team a sense of what the top programs have across the country.

