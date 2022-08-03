Five takeaways from post-practice press conference: Arizona training camp

The Wildcats have added a second practice field that they are able to utilize this month, which Fisch feels will help his team as it prepares for the season. The all-grass field sits next to the sand volleyball courts.

"I think grass is the advantage," Fisch said. "Being on grass as much as you can possibly be on grass feels better on your legs and feels better on your body. It is a beautiful playing surface. It is pristine right now. It opens up practice."



Fisch also talked about how the grass fields paired with the indoor facility gives the team a sense of what the top programs have across the country.