With fall camp now officially over, the Wildcats have separated the leaders of the pack and officially named their team captains for the 2022 season.

The five team captains that will lead the Cats in week one will be defensive backs Christian Roland-Wallace and Christian Young, sixth-year defensive lineman Jalen Harris, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan and quarterback Jayden de Laura.

“The leadership that those guys have brought over the course of the summer and the course of the spring, we’re very grateful to them and to what we’re trying to build,” Fisch said.

Each captain will take the field wearing a ‘C’ patch on their jerseys.