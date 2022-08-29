FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Jedd Fisch's Monday press conference (SDSU week)
Dylan Grausz
GOAZCATS.com reporter
As the Arizona Wildcats enter their first game week of the season, head coach Jedd Fisch talked about opponent San Diego State and preparing for the opener in his Monday press conference.
Here are five takeaways from Fisch’s comments:
Captains of the Cats
With fall camp now officially over, the Wildcats have separated the leaders of the pack and officially named their team captains for the 2022 season.
The five team captains that will lead the Cats in week one will be defensive backs Christian Roland-Wallace and Christian Young, sixth-year defensive lineman Jalen Harris, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan and quarterback Jayden de Laura.
“The leadership that those guys have brought over the course of the summer and the course of the spring, we’re very grateful to them and to what we’re trying to build,” Fisch said.
Each captain will take the field wearing a ‘C’ patch on their jerseys.
