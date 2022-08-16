Five takeaways: Cedric Henderson Jr. meets the Arizona media

Henderson has been previously listed as a guard/forward, and he believes he will be able to play both positions for the Wildcats as he was able to do this efficiently in his tenure with his former school, Campbell University.

“I’m versatile,” he said. “I mean, that's something I've always been proud to say. I'm a guy that goes from playing guard to playing forward depending on what's needed in that situation.”

Henderson not only admires this dynamic style of play within himself but also says that he enjoys and tries to emulate the prowess of other players who impact the game on both ends of the floor.

“I think my two favorite players are Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, which I love on the same team because they're two-way players,” he said. “I think Khris Middleton is also a great player. He's also another guy that I like to watch. They're efficient players that play both sides of the ball. They're going to score you and then turn around and say, hey, you're not going to score. So I love that. If you can do both, then who's gonna say no to you making it?”