 GOAZCATS - Five takeaways: Cedric Henderson Jr. meets the Arizona media
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-16 20:52:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five takeaways: Cedric Henderson Jr. meets the Arizona media

Campbell University newcomer Cedric Henderson Jr. had his first opportunity to meet the local Arizona media on Tuesday.
Campbell University newcomer Cedric Henderson Jr. had his first opportunity to meet the local Arizona media on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Arizona Athletics)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

Senior transfer guard Cedric Henderson Jr. will be a focal point in coach Tommy Lloyd’s system this season as he brings plenty of versatility to the floor. Henderson continues to get used to his new life with the Wildcats, and Tuesday he had a chance to chat with the media.

Henderson planning to add versatility to Arizona’s lineup

Henderson has been previously listed as a guard/forward, and he believes he will be able to play both positions for the Wildcats as he was able to do this efficiently in his tenure with his former school, Campbell University.

“I’m versatile,” he said. “I mean, that's something I've always been proud to say. I'm a guy that goes from playing guard to playing forward depending on what's needed in that situation.”

Henderson not only admires this dynamic style of play within himself but also says that he enjoys and tries to emulate the prowess of other players who impact the game on both ends of the floor.

“I think my two favorite players are Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, which I love on the same team because they're two-way players,” he said. “I think Khris Middleton is also a great player. He's also another guy that I like to watch. They're efficient players that play both sides of the ball. They're going to score you and then turn around and say, hey, you're not going to score. So I love that. If you can do both, then who's gonna say no to you making it?”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}