Five Takeaways: Brent Brennan Monday press conference (Utah)

Fresh off its bye week, Arizona gets set to begin Big 12 play this week with a trip to Salt Lake City to take on No. 10 Utah Saturday night.

Despite being without starting quarterback Cam Rising, the Utes were still able to leave Stillwater with the 22-19 win over Oklahoma State to open their conference season.

Utah will certainly be motivated for this game after the Wildcats defeated them 42-18 last season in Tucson.

Here are five takeaways from head coach Brent Brennan's press conference on Monday.