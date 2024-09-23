Five Takeaways: Brent Brennan Monday press conference (Utah)

in other news
RECAP: No. 20 Arizona gets thumped 31-7 on the road against No. 14 KSU
Arizona falls flat in 31-7 loss to KSU to close out non-conference play.
GAME THREAD: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas
Follow along for updates and join the conversation as the Wildcats do battle Friday night in Manhattan.
Preview: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State
Arizona has come out of its first two wins of the season with questions on both sides of the ball.
PODCAST: Previewing No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State
Our staff looks ahead to Friday night's top-25 matchup in Kansas as the Wildcats travel for the key Week 3 contest.
Behind enemy lines: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State
Here's Kevin Fielders inside look at the Kansas State football program.
in other news
RECAP: No. 20 Arizona gets thumped 31-7 on the road against No. 14 KSU
Arizona falls flat in 31-7 loss to KSU to close out non-conference play.
GAME THREAD: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas
Follow along for updates and join the conversation as the Wildcats do battle Friday night in Manhattan.
Preview: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State
Arizona has come out of its first two wins of the season with questions on both sides of the ball.
Fresh off its bye week, Arizona gets set to begin Big 12 play this week with a trip to Salt Lake City to take on No. 10 Utah Saturday night.
Despite being without starting quarterback Cam Rising, the Utes were still able to leave Stillwater with the 22-19 win over Oklahoma State to open their conference season.
Utah will certainly be motivated for this game after the Wildcats defeated them 42-18 last season in Tucson.
Here are five takeaways from head coach Brent Brennan's press conference on Monday.
The plan to get the tight ends more involved in the offense
Based on the look from spring camp and training camp, it had appeared that the tight ends would be more involved in the offense this season. Through three games though, Keyan Burnett, Tyler Powell and Sam Olson have combined for just seven receptions.
"We want Keyan, Sam and all those guys to be more involved," Brennan said. "I think that's one of those deals where every game is a different game and depending on how you're playing or who you're playing, sometimes those opportunities present themselves more than others."
Brennan mentioned getting the tight ends involved in the passing game during his time at San Jose State.
With Arizona not having a wide receiver step up yet behind Tetairoa McMillan, it would be beneficial to get the tight ends involved. This is especially the case this week against a team like Utah who is going to want to get pressure on Noah Fifita.