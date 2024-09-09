Five Takeaways: Brent Brennan Monday press conference (KSU)
Saturday No. 20 Arizona escaped this past weekend with a 22-10 win over Northern Arizona to move to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive side of the ball all night with the defense stepping up in a big way after struggling in the season opener.
After two home games, the Wildcats will now head on the road to take on Kansas State on Friday in a non-conference game against their first Big 12 opponent.
Here are five takeaways from what head coach Brent Brennan had to say in his Monday press conference.
The test of playing Kansas State
Arizona hasn't been the only team that has had its struggles so far this college football season. There have been lots of upsets and close games with big spreads.
This past weekend, Kansas State escaped Tulane with a 34-27 win after trailing 20-10 at halftime and 27-20 in the fourth quarter.
"I think we're playing an excellent football team," Brennan said. "They're really good in all three phases... They're extremely well coached and they play with good physicality. I got a lot of respect for these guys. It's going to be a great gameday atmosphere and that venue, so I think it's something everyone is excited about and we're also aware of the challenge ahead."
