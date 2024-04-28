When asked about how the Wildcats' offense compares to last season's offense, the fifth-year tight end Miranda said that the tight ends are getting "a lot of love in this playbook."

"We get the rock way more than last year," Miranda said.

Miranda added why he prefers this offense compared to offenses he has been a part of in previous seasons.

"I liked the most about this offense and kind of like the way we run practice, we rotate a lot, especially in the spring. It's a lot about development. It doesn't matter if you're one, two or three no matter if you're on a field or in a meeting room. Everybody gets questions everybody has to be locked in and I think that's kind of like more the college approach compared to like the NFL approach last season, which I love. Everybody's getting a fair chance and it's a lot about development and getting better overall," Miranda said.