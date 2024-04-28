Five takeaways: Brent Brennan and players press conference (spring game)
Arizona football wrapped up spring ball with their annual spring game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
Highlights from the spring game included a Rex Haynes 40-yard touchdown catch from Noah Fifita, a 20-yard touchdown by Brandon Phelps from Brayden Dorman and a perfectly timed pass breakup from Treydan Stukes.
Following the spring game, UA head coach Brent Brennan, along with quarterback Noah Fifita, wide receiver Malachi Riley and tight end Roberto Miranda spoke to reporters about the ending of spring ball and looking ahead to towards the season.
Here are five takeaways from the press conference:
Miranda said that tight ends are getting 'a lot of love' in this new offense
When asked about how the Wildcats' offense compares to last season's offense, the fifth-year tight end Miranda said that the tight ends are getting "a lot of love in this playbook."
"We get the rock way more than last year," Miranda said.
Miranda added why he prefers this offense compared to offenses he has been a part of in previous seasons.
"I liked the most about this offense and kind of like the way we run practice, we rotate a lot, especially in the spring. It's a lot about development. It doesn't matter if you're one, two or three no matter if you're on a field or in a meeting room. Everybody gets questions everybody has to be locked in and I think that's kind of like more the college approach compared to like the NFL approach last season, which I love. Everybody's getting a fair chance and it's a lot about development and getting better overall," Miranda said.
