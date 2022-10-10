Head coach Jedd Fisch spoke with the media Monday afternoon to break down the loss. Here are five takeaways from Fisch's press conference.

In its first game of the season against a nationally-ranked opponent, Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) came up short, falling to No. 12 Oregon, 49-22.

After a record breaking performance last week, quarterback Jayden de Laura struggled against a strong Oregon defense and only completed 24 of 42 passes for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Despite fundamental issues, Fisch is not worried about de Laura and expects him to learn from the game and improve going forward.

"We started rushing passes, we started kind of half-rolling when we didn't need to half-roll," Fisch said. "We hurried on some balls that we threw to the running backs, which were really unnecessary hurries. We let a ball fly to Dorian and we overstrided it and pushed up in the pocket and took almost a huge almost crow-hop into the throw rather than throw with the balance that he normally throws with, so I think that we could certainly definitely point to fundamentally, he wasn't as sharp as normal. I think the rush started affecting him a little bit more than it needed to and I'm looking forward to him bouncing back and having a great game this week."

Going up against a defense that is the best in the conference in run defense but the worst in pass defense, de Laura was forced to do more than usual in a matchup that proved to be a tall task.

Preparing to face a more well-rounded Washington defense, de Laura will be in for another tough test in Seattle.