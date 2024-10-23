Five takeaways: Arizona's offense Tuesday press conference (West Virginia)

In Tuesday's press conference, passing game coordinator and offensive play caller Matt Adkins along with wide receiver Chris Hunter and running back Quali Conley spoke to the media and here were the five takeaways from what they said.

For the Wildcats, they've flushed the weekend and have moved onto the next focusing on getting back into the win column as West Virginia comes to town on Saturday.

It's been a fairly uneventful past few days for Arizona dropping it's fourth loss 34-7 to Colorado and creeping below .500 for the first time since the 2022 season along with learning about some detrimental season-ending injuries to starters LB Jacob Manu and OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai .

On Monday we learned of the terrible news that Conley's mother, Runisha, is battling breast cancer for a second time and Saturday's game will be dedicated to breast cancer awareness in some way.

In the past, players in sports have shown some extra fire in contests that mean more for significant reasons and this may be one for Arizona's No. 1 running back.

"[Conley] is one of if not the most dependable kids on the team," Coach Adkins said. "I', sure for him there's a huge level of importance on it, but he works the same way every single day regardless of what he's going through."

As steady of a player the coaching staff has demonstrated Conley is, he was emotional on Tuesday talking about his mother and that may mean there'll be a little bit more for him as Adkins eluded to.

All thoughts are with the Conley family as of right now and Saturday's atmosphere should be a supportive scene in awareness.

