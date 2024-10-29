Advertisement

WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan following 31-26 loss to West Virginia

WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan following 31-26 loss to West Virginia

Arizona HC Brent Brennan speaks to the media after 31-26 loss to West Virginia.

 • Coein Kinney
RECAP: Arizona falls 31-26 to West Virginia seeing comeback end short

RECAP: Arizona falls 31-26 to West Virginia seeing comeback end short

Arizona couldn't complete the comeback and falls 31-26 to West Virginia.

 • Coein Kinney
GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. West Virginia

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Join the discussion as Arizona takes on West Virginia.

 • Coein Kinney
Preview: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Preview: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Arizona looks to snap it's 3-game skid and get back to .500 on the season.

 • Ari Koslow
Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. West Virginia

GOAZCATS.com takes a deep dive into the West Virginia program with Keenan Cummings.

 • Troy Hutchison

WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan following 31-26 loss to West Virginia

WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan following 31-26 loss to West Virginia

Arizona HC Brent Brennan speaks to the media after 31-26 loss to West Virginia.

 • Coein Kinney
RECAP: Arizona falls 31-26 to West Virginia seeing comeback end short

RECAP: Arizona falls 31-26 to West Virginia seeing comeback end short

Arizona couldn't complete the comeback and falls 31-26 to West Virginia.

 • Coein Kinney
GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. West Virginia

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Join the discussion as Arizona takes on West Virginia.

 • Coein Kinney
Published Oct 29, 2024
Five takeaways: Arizona's offense Tuesday press conference (UCF)
Coein Kinney  •  GOAZCATS
@CoeinKinney

Following a tough 31-26 loss to West Virginia, Arizona’s offense put together an offensive display not seen in weeks.

The struggling unit saw three touchdowns and no turnovers accounted for from quarterback Noah Fifita while star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan went for 202 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Tuesday, passing game coordinator Matt Adkins along with McMillan and offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea spoke to the media and here are the five main takeaways.

Preparing for a newly coordinated defense

On Monday, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn announced that the team would be moving away from defensive coordinator Ted Roof and giving the reigns back to co-DC Addison Williams that held the primary position in 2023.

That makes things interesting in terms of game planning for a new coordinator that hasn’t been displayed on tape in 2024, but Arizona is remaining focused on their gameplan.

“We run very little schemes that only work against one thing,” Adkins said. “We run a lot of schemes that if we execute it right, we should be able to take care of the looks we might see.”

For Arizona, it comes down to emphasizing its own execution amid the change for the Knights.

The main thing that’ll remain the same are the key players for UCF including defensive tackles Lee Hunter and Ricky Barber which Adkins mentioned.

The playmakers on UCF’s defensive unit will still be playing at their level even with a coaching change and Arizona is looking at those difference makers in preparation for Saturday’s game.

