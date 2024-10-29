Five takeaways: Arizona's offense Tuesday press conference (UCF)

Tuesday, passing game coordinator Matt Adkins along with McMillan and offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea spoke to the media and here are the five main takeaways.

The struggling unit saw three touchdowns and no turnovers accounted for from quarterback Noah Fifita while star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan went for 202 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Following a tough 31-26 loss to West Virginia, Arizona’s offense put together an offensive display not seen in weeks.

On Monday, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn announced that the team would be moving away from defensive coordinator Ted Roof and giving the reigns back to co-DC Addison Williams that held the primary position in 2023.

That makes things interesting in terms of game planning for a new coordinator that hasn’t been displayed on tape in 2024, but Arizona is remaining focused on their gameplan.

“We run very little schemes that only work against one thing,” Adkins said. “We run a lot of schemes that if we execute it right, we should be able to take care of the looks we might see.”

For Arizona, it comes down to emphasizing its own execution amid the change for the Knights.

The main thing that’ll remain the same are the key players for UCF including defensive tackles Lee Hunter and Ricky Barber which Adkins mentioned.

The playmakers on UCF’s defensive unit will still be playing at their level even with a coaching change and Arizona is looking at those difference makers in preparation for Saturday’s game.