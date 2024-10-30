Five takeaways: Arizona's defense Wednesday press conference (UCF)

The Wildcats are continuing to battle through all the injuries on the defensive side of the ball as they look to end a four-game losing streak this weekend on the road against UCF.

Here are five takeaways from what Davis, safety Jack Luttrell and Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina had to say during Wednesday's press conference.

Cornerback Tacario Davis was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award earlier this week, which is given to the top defensive back in the college football. He was not targeted once in last week's game against West Virginia as the Arizona star continues to cement himself as one of the top defensive backs in the game.

When Akina was at Stanford, he was part of a staff that recruited Luttrell from across the country.

Once Luttrell jumped into the transfer portal this past offseason after ultimately landing at Tennessee, the connection they had remained the same leading to a reset in his career.

"As soon as I jumped into the transfer portal, it was that same good connection when he contacted me," Luttrell said.

Injuries in the back end have pushed Luttrell to the forefront in recent games, and he took advantage of his playing time against Colorado, in what was his first start, by recording a pair of interceptions. He was second on the team with 11 tackles plus a forced fumble in last week's game against West Virginia.