"I think that time of possession helps the defense" is Fisch's overall feeling about time of possession for a football team.

In what figures to be a potential high-scoring game Saturday night between the Wildcats and Bulldogs, giving the defense time to be on the sidelines will be crucial.

In Arizona's season opener, it won the time of possession by a small margin of five minutes and 14 seconds. In Mississippi State's season opener against Memphis, it won the time of possession battle by an astounding margin of 22 minutes and 22 seconds after holding the ball for over 41 minutes.

The Wildcats' offensive firepower figures to give the Bulldogs defensive unit a much tougher time than Memphis did last week, but time of possession is just one of the things that will matter to Fisch on Saturday.

"When it comes down to it, I think you have to do what is best to move the football on offense," he said. "I believe the other team is going to have to do what's best to move the ball offensively on their end. It is one of those weird stats that probably ends up in the end, if you have a good time of possession, probably you win more than you lose but I would bet its closer to 50/50."