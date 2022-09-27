Nansen's plans to help Arizona's struggles against the run

The Wildcats run defense has now struggled in back-to-back weeks, allowing 283 yards on the ground to North Dakota State followed by to 354 yards on the ground against Cal this past weekend.

"I didn't do a good job, preparing our guys" Nansen said. "There was a lot of things that are fixable on tape. We weren't in place where we needed to be and obviously that comes from me. I got to teach it better. We got to have a better plan moving forward."

The Wildcats will be hosting the Buffaloes this weekend who enter this game ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12 in rushing on the season. They are led by Deion Smith, who has been impressive from an efficiency standpoint averaging just under six yards per carry but he has only topped out at 11 carries in a game so far this season.

This is a perfect bounce back spot for the Arizona run defense to get back on track against a struggling Colorado offense.