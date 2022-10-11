Jacob Manu moving up the depth chart:

We have seen Tetairoa McMillan have a huge impact for Arizona his freshman season and we're starting to see two of his high school teammates also get a chance to have an impact in Keyan Burnett with Alex Lines leaving the program and now Jacob Manu moving up the depth chart.

"Making plays at practice," Nansen said on Manu moving up the depth chart. "He was showing up on the scout team making plays and every time I watch practice, he is all over the place so that is the difference. He has a knack for the football."

Carroll chimed in on what he saw from Manu on the scout team against the Wildcats offense.

"He was drilling our lineman who are giving up 100 pounds," Carroll said. "He is a stud. I'm excited to see him play."