Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Coming off a 49-22 loss against Oregon, Arizona coordinators Brennan Carroll and Johnny Nansen as well as Josh Baker and Treydan Stukes spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon.
Jacob Manu moving up the depth chart:
We have seen Tetairoa McMillan have a huge impact for Arizona his freshman season and we're starting to see two of his high school teammates also get a chance to have an impact in Keyan Burnett with Alex Lines leaving the program and now Jacob Manu moving up the depth chart.
"Making plays at practice," Nansen said on Manu moving up the depth chart. "He was showing up on the scout team making plays and every time I watch practice, he is all over the place so that is the difference. He has a knack for the football."
Carroll chimed in on what he saw from Manu on the scout team against the Wildcats offense.
"He was drilling our lineman who are giving up 100 pounds," Carroll said. "He is a stud. I'm excited to see him play."
