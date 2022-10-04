Here are five takeaways from what they all had to say ahead Tuesday.

As Arizona prepares to begin its toughest stretch of the season over the next month, starting with a game against No. 12 Oregon this Saturday, players Tetairoa McMilan and Isaiah Taylor as well as coordinators Brennan Carroll and Johnny Nansen spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon.

McMillan was originally committed to play for the Ducks and had no plans of changing his decision. Once Mario Cristobal left Oregon to coach Miami, however, it left the door open for the five-star recruit to potentially open back up his recruitment.

"I was in a bind of what I wanted to do," McMillan said. "I had till Friday, I actually didn't sign the papers. I called coach Fisch at like 8:30 at night. I was like mom 'Where should I go?' and I just went with my gut."

McMillan already had a few of his teammates from Servite High School in Anaheim, California committed to Arizona — Noah Fifita, Jacob Manu and Keyan Burnett — which made the process of him becoming a member of the Wildcats that much easier.

"It was really more of a trust thing and a relationship thing," he said. "Just the bonds I built with coach Fisch and KC [Kevin Cummings] and that friends that I had coming here."