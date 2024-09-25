In preparation for Arizona's first Big 12 conference game, the offense has taken full advantage of the bye week in route to Saturdays matchup against No. 10 Utah.

Injuries, penalties, and play calling inefficiencies have been the main concerns on that side of the ball during the first quarter of the season and those details appear to have been the priority during the break.

Offensive coordinator Dino Babers and quarterback Noah Fifita along with tight end Keyan Burnett spoke to the media on Tuesday and here are the five takeaways.