Five Takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (Texas Tech)
Following a bounce back performance in Arizona's 23-10 upset win over No. XX Utah, the Wildcats are preparing for their inaugural Big 12 home contest against Texas Tech late Saturday night.
Offensive coordinator Dino Babers spoke to the media for the first time following the news that tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins would be taking over play-calling duties. Along with him offensive linemen Jonah Savaiinaea, Josh Baker, as well as kicker Tyler Loop joined the press conference shortly after.
Here are the five takeaways from what they had to say.
The proposal to switch offensive play callers
After speculation that Coach Adkins would be more involved in calling the offense, head coach Brent Brennan confirmed on Monday that Adkins had taken over the duties.
Instead of the news coming to a surprise to Coach Babers he revealed his understanding long before the change was made.
"That came about in the job hiring process," he said. "(Brennan) felt like he had some guys that were capable of doing it and he wanted me to groom them and bring them along."
Babers believes that Adkins has "been doing the best job" in terms of the two coordinating offense.
"It was just a matter of time of when we were going to do it," Babers said in regards to the shift. "We really felt like the bye week might have been the best time to do it."
Some may wonder what Babers' role with the team looks like moving forward and he mentioned the staff operates in a "collaborative" way and he'll still be heavily involved in the game planning and scripting of the offense.
