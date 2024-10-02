After speculation that Coach Adkins would be more involved in calling the offense, head coach Brent Brennan confirmed on Monday that Adkins had taken over the duties.

Instead of the news coming to a surprise to Coach Babers he revealed his understanding long before the change was made.

"That came about in the job hiring process," he said. "(Brennan) felt like he had some guys that were capable of doing it and he wanted me to groom them and bring them along."

Babers believes that Adkins has "been doing the best job" in terms of the two coordinating offense.

"It was just a matter of time of when we were going to do it," Babers said in regards to the shift. "We really felt like the bye week might have been the best time to do it."

Some may wonder what Babers' role with the team looks like moving forward and he mentioned the staff operates in a "collaborative" way and he'll still be heavily involved in the game planning and scripting of the offense.