Five takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (TCU)

In Tuesday's weekly press conference, there were many new faces such as running backs and assistant head coach Alonzo Carter along with wide receiver Chris Hunter and offensive lineman Joey Capra .

The days continue to trickle down before Arizona makes it's last road trip of the season to take on TCU in Fort Worth, Texas before coming back home for the season finale.

It was a tough couple of weeks for Arizona football that had underwent a five-game losing skid after beginning the season 3-1 with it's destiny at firm control.

At one point there was a feeling that UA may not win another game with how the product looked on the field and the way it felt the coaches weren't able to overcome the adversity given.

That all snapped when Arizona took some time off for its bye week to reflect and adjust in time for the hot Houston team where the Wildcats pulled out a dominant 27-3 victory, and Capra was asked how the win affected the team.

"It means everything," Capra said. "Winning is the best, because it really brings your team together. Being able to accomplish the goal that you worked so hard for, for so many hours ... it's very rewarding to have that with such a close group."

With two games left on the calendar, Arizona is very much in line for a bowl game if it wins out and a statement win like shown against the Cougars will go along way in dictating the rest of the season.