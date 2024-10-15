Five takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (Colorado)

There are only four days until Arizona takes on Colorado during a sold out homecoming weekend and the offense most importantly is focusing on putting a complete product together for Saturday.

Offensive struggles have been the blame for the Wildcats' last two losses and really all three of them to be honest and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins detailed all that the offense is working on in a get right opportunity.

Coach Adkins along with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig and fullback Kayden Luke spoke to the media during Colorado preparation and here are the five takeaways from the press conference.