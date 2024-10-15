Advertisement

GAME THREAD: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

GAME THREAD: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

Come join the conversation as our staff keeps you updated throughout the Arizona-BYU game.

 • Troy Hutchison
PREVIEW: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

PREVIEW: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

Arizona takes on BYU with the Wildcats looking to get back in the win column on the road in Utah.

 • Ari Koslow
PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's trip to No. 14 BYU

PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's trip to No. 14 BYU

Our staff looks back at the Wildcats' loss to Texas Tech and ahead to Saturday's matchup in Provo with the Cougars.

 • Staff
Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference

Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media Thursday and here are the five takeaways.

 • Coein Kinney
Arizona looking to find more consistency on the offensive side of the ball

Arizona looking to find more consistency on the offensive side of the ball

Arizona offense is searching for answers as the Wildcats' prepare for No. 14 BYU.

 • Ari Koslow

Published Oct 15, 2024
Five takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (Colorado)
Default Avatar
Coein Kinney  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Twitter
@CoeinKinney

There are only four days until Arizona takes on Colorado during a sold out homecoming weekend and the offense most importantly is focusing on putting a complete product together for Saturday.

Offensive struggles have been the blame for the Wildcats' last two losses and really all three of them to be honest and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins detailed all that the offense is working on in a get right opportunity.

Coach Adkins along with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig and fullback Kayden Luke spoke to the media during Colorado preparation and here are the five takeaways from the press conference.

The key to not finishing drives offensively

In terms of moving the ball, Arizona has come a long way from it's slow efforts displayed in the Kansas State or NAU games as yardage and conversions are developing as the weeks go.

The team is also punting less but the question arrives at why the offense can't reward their drives with points.

"Turnovers and short yardage," Coach Adkins said. "Those are the two things that keep popping up. We can't go to a place like BYU and turn the ball over four times and expect success."

Of course, it was a tough game for quarterback Noah Fifita throwing three interceptions and fumbling the ball but the coaches key to success on sustaining these drives is protecting the ball.

Adkins also believes that the offense not converting second-and-one scenarios for instance is also holding the group back and they need to find ways to allow the offense to claim a new set of downs.

