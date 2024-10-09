Five Takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (BYU)

An offense that failed to capitalize on seven red zone chances on Saturday against Texas Tech, Arizona scored just one touchdown in it’s lacking performance that leads the offense and team going back to the drawing board ahead of it’s next matchup with No. 14 BYU.

Finding ways to reward how the Wildcats defense is playing seems to be the main topic of discussion among the coaching staff and that starts with tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins attending his first press conference since taking over play-calling duties from former offensive coordinator Dino Babers.

Alongside Adkins, running back Quali Conley and new starting right guard Alexander Doost spoke in Tuesday's press conference during BYU week and here are the five takeaways from their time with the media.