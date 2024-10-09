Five Takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (BYU)

in other news
Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. Texas Tech
Arizona loses to Texas Tech 28-22 and our staff has you covered with their recap of the game.
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech
Arizona HC Brent Brennan spoke to the media following it’s 28-22 defeat against Texas Tech.
WATCH: Arizona players postgame following 28-22 loss to Texas Tech
Noah Fifita and Dalton Johnson spoke to the media after Arizona’s 28-22 loss to Texas Tech.
RECAP: Arizona's offense shows up sluggish in 28-22 loss to Texas Tech
Arizona's offense falls asleep in a late night kickoff against Texas Tech in 28-22 loss.
GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. Texas Tech
Arizona faces Texas Tech and our staff has you covered with updates. So, come join the conversation.
An offense that failed to capitalize on seven red zone chances on Saturday against Texas Tech, Arizona scored just one touchdown in it’s lacking performance that leads the offense and team going back to the drawing board ahead of it’s next matchup with No. 14 BYU.
Finding ways to reward how the Wildcats defense is playing seems to be the main topic of discussion among the coaching staff and that starts with tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins attending his first press conference since taking over play-calling duties from former offensive coordinator Dino Babers.
Alongside Adkins, running back Quali Conley and new starting right guard Alexander Doost spoke in Tuesday's press conference during BYU week and here are the five takeaways from their time with the media.
What Coach Babers has meant to Matt Adkins
Ever since Arizona switched play callers from Babers to Adkins the consensus that's been revealed to the public by Babers has been all positive on the relationship between the two.
In Coach Adkins' first press conference since the change he confirmed those ideas on the situation.
"(Babers) has been awesome and nothing but supportive," Adkins said. "Somebody that I can lean on in a lot of different ways not just football but also outside of football."
Even though the change looks to be for the best as even in a loss the offense was able to move the ball, having that veteran experience in the room will only benefit a young Adkins who is calling a college offense for his first time in his career.
Babers' attitude revolving the situation is something Adkins also admired and hopes to act in a similar way when something similar happens to him.