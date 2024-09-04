With Week 1 of college football officially coming to a close, that means the first update of the Top 25 AP Poll for the season seeing Arizona move up one spot to No. 20 with it's 61-39 win over New Mexico.

The Wildcats are now fully focused on game preparation for their scheduled Week 2 matchup against a fellow in-state team in NAU where they're listed as 28-point favorites.

Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade along with Running Back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan joined the Tuesday press conference to speak to the media. Here are our five takeaways from what they said.