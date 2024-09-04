With Week 1 of college football officially coming to a close, that means the first update of the Top 25 AP Poll for the season seeing Arizona move up one spot to No. 20 with it's 61-39 win over New Mexico.
The Wildcats are now fully focused on game preparation for their scheduled Week 2 matchup against a fellow in-state team in NAU where they're listed as 28-point favorites.
Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade along with Running Back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan joined the Tuesday press conference to speak to the media. Here are our five takeaways from what they said.
Players gelling with Dino Babers' offense
Although Arizona underwent an overhauled coaching staff the program was able to retain most of it's stars including McMillan along with Quarterback Noah Fifita and one of the most potent questions was how their success from 2023 would translate in new Offensive Coordinator Dino Babers' offense.
"I think the game went pretty smooth," McMillan said. "Feel like... not too many people get to do what we did. And so we have confidence in Coach Babers to call the right plays and put us in good positions to be successful."
The Wildcats passing attack was tremendous and the main concern looked to be how they would balance that explosive passing with a steady rushing game.
The offense turned nine carries for 28 yards (3.1 YPC) from the first half into 26 carries for 205 yards (7.9 YPC) to conclude the contest.