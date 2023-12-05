Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media for his weekly Monday press conference and discussed the state of the program, the Wildcats’ upcoming bowl game, and more.
Here are five takeaways from Fisch’s press conference:
Fisch says that there is added momentum to his team playing in bowl game
Arizona, which hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2017, has not had the benefit of having extra bowl practices that other teams like have been getting. Fisch said that having 15 extra practices will help make the team close and better which helps the overall momentum of the team.
“Where the momentum comes from is just getting better,” Fisch said, “The team is around each other, the team believes in each other more, they’re closer together.”
Fisch also said that NFL teams and recruits watching them in the Alamo Bowl will help the Wildcats’ momentum as well.
